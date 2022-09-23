The share price of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) fell to $10.90 per share on Thursday from $11.43. While RLJ Lodging Trust has underperformed by -4.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLJ fell by -24.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.22 to $10.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.11% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) recommending Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on January 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for RLJ. Compass Point March 01, 2021d the rating to Buy on March 01, 2021, and set its price target from $14 to $17. Raymond James November 23, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RLJ, as published in its report on November 23, 2020. Compass Point’s report from October 05, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for RLJ shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of RLJ’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of RLJ Lodging Trust’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RLJ is recording an average volume of 1.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a loss of -10.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.85, showing growth from the present price of $10.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RLJ Lodging Trust Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLJ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLJ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RLJ has decreased by -2.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,983,902 shares of the stock, with a value of $289.25 million, following the sale of -609,965 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RLJ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 75,083 additional shares for a total stake of worth $144.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,983,801.

During the first quarter, FIAM LLC subtracted a -1,087,328 position in RLJ. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -4.65 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.52%, now holding 8.45 million shares worth $101.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RLJ holdings by 0.14% and now holds 8.0 million RLJ shares valued at $96.53 million with the added 10819.0 shares during the period. RLJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.90% at present.