A share of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) closed at $49.39 per share on Thursday, down from $51.92 day before. While SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has underperformed by -4.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEAS fell by -11.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.57 to $40.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.86% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) to Sector Weight. A report published by Rosenblatt on April 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SEAS. JP Morgan also rated SEAS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 25, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on February 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $65. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SEAS, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from August 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $77 for SEAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -195.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SEAS is registering an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a loss of -10.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.80, showing growth from the present price of $49.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Leisure market, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is based in the USA. When comparing SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. made another increased to its shares in SEAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 50,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $230.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,592,751.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -619,108 position in SEAS. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau sold an additional -0.31 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.72%, now holding 4.25 million shares worth $213.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SEAS holdings by -8.78% and now holds 2.66 million SEAS shares valued at $133.42 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period.