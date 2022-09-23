As of Thursday, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (NYSE:ROK) stock closed at $225.00, down from $231.06 the previous day. While Rockwell Automation Inc. has underperformed by -2.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ROK fell by -25.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $354.99 to $190.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.11% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Bernstein on January 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ROK. Mizuho also rated ROK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $345 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2021. Loop Capital Initiated an Hold rating on November 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $315. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Underweight’ rating for ROK, as published in its report on November 03, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from November 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $360 for ROK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Investors in Rockwell Automation Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $4.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ROK is recording 801.64K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a loss of -8.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $243.43, showing growth from the present price of $225.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ROK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rockwell Automation Inc. Shares?

The Specialty Industrial Machinery market is dominated by Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) based in the USA. When comparing Rockwell Automation Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ROK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ROK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ROK has increased by 17.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,979,965 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.08 billion, following the purchase of 1,971,664 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ROK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -422,873 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.33 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,595,904.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -116,570 position in ROK. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.44%, now holding 4.58 million shares worth $1.08 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Alecta Pension Insurance Mutual increased its ROK holdings by 8.17% and now holds 2.98 million ROK shares valued at $705.67 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. ROK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.