The share price of United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) fell to $33.65 per share on Thursday from $33.98. While United Community Banks Inc. has underperformed by -0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UCBI rose by 16.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.32 to $27.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.19% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Raymond James on October 22, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for UCBI. DA Davidson March 10, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UCBI, as published in its report on March 10, 2020. Hovde Group’s report from December 16, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $33 for UCBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of UCBI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of United Community Banks Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UCBI is recording an average volume of 482.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.19%, with a gain of 0.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.60, showing growth from the present price of $33.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UCBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Community Banks Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is based in the USA. When comparing United Community Banks Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UCBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UCBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UCBI has decreased by -0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,701,465 shares of the stock, with a value of $492.94 million, following the sale of -43,210 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UCBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 142,826 additional shares for a total stake of worth $393.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,727,280.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,086,217 position in UCBI. Principal Global Investors LLC purchased an additional 0.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.88%, now holding 3.3 million shares worth $110.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its UCBI holdings by 0.56% and now holds 3.16 million UCBI shares valued at $105.8 million with the added 17612.0 shares during the period. UCBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.00% at present.