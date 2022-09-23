Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) marked $191.08 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $195.04. While Intuitive Surgical Inc. has underperformed by -2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ISRG fell by -44.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $369.69 to $186.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.03% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2022, Truist started tracking Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) recommending Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on April 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for ISRG. RBC Capital Mkts also rated ISRG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $340 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 25, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on March 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $340. UBS February 02, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ISRG, as published in its report on February 02, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from January 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $310 for ISRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Redburn also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.92M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ISRG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a loss of -8.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $256.20, showing growth from the present price of $191.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ISRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intuitive Surgical Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is one of the biggest names in Medical Instruments & Supplies. When comparing Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -40.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ISRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ISRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ISRG has increased by 1.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,528,452 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.66 billion, following the purchase of 453,959 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ISRG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 816,066 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.29 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,692,735.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 331,881 position in ISRG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 38293.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.25%, now holding 15.22 million shares worth $3.13 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Edgewood Management LLC decreased its ISRG holdings by -6.66% and now holds 8.31 million ISRG shares valued at $1.71 billion with the lessened -0.59 million shares during the period. ISRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.30% at present.