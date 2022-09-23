Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) marked $48.43 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $50.95. While Boyd Gaming Corporation has underperformed by -4.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYD fell by -23.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.72 to $47.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.62% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BYD. Berenberg also rated BYD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $78 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 12, 2022. Susquehanna April 26, 2022d the rating to Positive on April 26, 2022, and set its price target from $73 to $74. Morgan Stanley April 25, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for BYD, as published in its report on April 25, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from September 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $92 for BYD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

BYD currently pays a dividend of $0.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Boyd Gaming Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.01M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BYD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a loss of -9.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.00, showing growth from the present price of $48.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Boyd Gaming Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is one of the biggest names in Resorts & Casinos. When comparing Boyd Gaming Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BYD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BYD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BYD has decreased by -4.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,547,105 shares of the stock, with a value of $465.22 million, following the sale of -375,718 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BYD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -143,706 additional shares for a total stake of worth $333.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,119,426.

During the first quarter, HG Vora Capital Management LLC added a 1,000,000 position in BYD. Cohen & Steers Capital Management purchased an additional 78125.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.81%, now holding 4.41 million shares worth $239.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ariel Investments LLC increased its BYD holdings by 27.65% and now holds 3.36 million BYD shares valued at $182.69 million with the added 0.73 million shares during the period. BYD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.20% at present.