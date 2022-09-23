As of Thursday, Blink Charging Co.’s (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock closed at $18.63, down from $19.96 the previous day. While Blink Charging Co. has underperformed by -6.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLNK fell by -37.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.00 to $13.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.69% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) recommending Neutral. A report published by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. on April 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for BLNK. Needham also reiterated BLNK shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2022. Cowen November 22, 2021d the rating to Market Perform on November 22, 2021, and set its price target from $41 to $40. H.C. Wainwright November 15, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BLNK, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from November 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for BLNK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 74.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Blink Charging Co.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BLNK is recording 959.70K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.62%, with a loss of -19.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.12, showing growth from the present price of $18.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blink Charging Co. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BLNK has increased by 4.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,270,274 shares of the stock, with a value of $48.52 million, following the purchase of 106,275 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BLNK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 74,941 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,801,612.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -175,641 position in BLNK. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.23%, now holding 0.88 million shares worth $18.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its BLNK holdings by -1.19% and now holds 0.68 million BLNK shares valued at $14.58 million with the lessened 8239.0 shares during the period. BLNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.20% at present.