A share of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) closed at $36.78 per share on Wednesday, down from $36.95 day before. While Dell Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DELL fell by -26.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.54 to $36.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.93% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on April 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DELL. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded DELL shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 31, 2022. Bernstein January 10, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DELL, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from December 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $63 for DELL shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

It’s important to note that DELL shareholders are currently getting $1.32 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DELL is registering an average volume of 3.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.51%, with a loss of -3.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.15, showing growth from the present price of $36.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DELL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dell Technologies Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Computer Hardware market, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is based in the USA. When comparing Dell Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DELL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DELL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in DELL has decreased by -6.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,696,781 shares of the stock, with a value of $792.48 million, following the sale of -1,474,709 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DELL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -641,149 additional shares for a total stake of worth $623.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,271,026.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its DELL holdings by -4.42% and now holds 6.79 million DELL shares valued at $260.1 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. DELL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.