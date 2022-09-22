As of Wednesday, Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) stock closed at $81.27, down from $83.22 the previous day. While Phillips 66 has underperformed by -2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSX rose by 26.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $111.28 to $63.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.54% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to Peer Perform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PSX. Citigroup also rated PSX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $89 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2022. Wells Fargo Reiterated the rating as Overweight on January 31, 2022, but set its price target from $104 to $105. Raymond James resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for PSX, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $104 for PSX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Investors in Phillips 66 will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 79.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Phillips 66’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PSX is recording 3.37M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a loss of -5.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $110.49, showing growth from the present price of $81.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phillips 66 Shares?

The Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market is dominated by Phillips 66 (PSX) based in the USA. When comparing Phillips 66 shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 887.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PSX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PSX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PSX has increased by 8.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 47,741,582 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.27 billion, following the purchase of 3,643,819 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PSX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 854,076 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.92 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,668,525.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 270,855 position in PSX. Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC sold an additional 39707.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.28%, now holding 14.16 million shares worth $1.27 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its PSX holdings by 4.98% and now holds 9.55 million PSX shares valued at $854.22 million with the added 0.45 million shares during the period. PSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.60% at present.