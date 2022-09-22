As of Wednesday, Autodesk Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock closed at $192.42, down from $194.97 the previous day. While Autodesk Inc. has underperformed by -1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADSK fell by -32.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $335.48 to $163.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.77% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ADSK. Oppenheimer also rated ADSK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $320 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 27, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on July 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $220. Deutsche Bank May 23, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ADSK, as published in its report on May 23, 2022. Stifel’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $285 for ADSK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Autodesk Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 62.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ADSK is recording 1.46M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a loss of -7.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $256.80, showing growth from the present price of $192.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADSK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autodesk Inc. Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) based in the USA. When comparing Autodesk Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 75.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 64.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADSK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADSK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ADSK has increased by 0.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,073,575 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.44 billion, following the purchase of 21,133 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ADSK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -380,532 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.04 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,131,267.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -262,624 position in ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.64%, now holding 8.42 million shares worth $1.7 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP decreased its ADSK holdings by -9.44% and now holds 7.53 million ADSK shares valued at $1.52 billion with the lessened -0.79 million shares during the period. ADSK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.40% at present.