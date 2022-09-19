The share price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) fell to $1.92 per share on Friday from $1.96. While Charge Enterprises Inc. has underperformed by -1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRGE fell by -47.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.46 to $1.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.19% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Charge Enterprises Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRGE is recording an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.66%, with a loss of -12.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Charge Enterprises Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRGE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRGE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 7,202,228 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.5 million, following the purchase of 7,202,228 additional shares during the last quarter.

CRGE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.80% at present.