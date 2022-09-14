A share of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) closed at $25.08 per share on Tuesday, down from $25.77 day before. While Arcus Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -2.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCUS fell by -25.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.10 to $16.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.99% in the last 200 days.

On October 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) recommending Buy. A report published by Berenberg on November 24, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on April 03, 2020, and assigned a price target of $21. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RCUS, as published in its report on March 04, 2020. SunTrust’s report from November 12, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $20 for RCUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 182.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RCUS is registering an average volume of 693.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a gain of 7.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.10, showing growth from the present price of $25.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcus Biosciences Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Biotechnology market, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is based in the USA. When comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 169.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RCUS has increased by 135.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,398,595 shares of the stock, with a value of $178.16 million, following the purchase of 4,256,648 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RCUS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 61.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,685,930 additional shares for a total stake of worth $106.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,435,849.

At the end of the first quarter, PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its RCUS holdings by -2.46% and now holds 3.35 million RCUS shares valued at $80.58 million with the lessened 84552.0 shares during the period. RCUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.70% at present.