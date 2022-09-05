China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) closed Friday at $1.60 per share, up from $1.53 a day earlier. While China Online Education Group has overperformed by 4.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COE fell by -51.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.63 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.00% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2021, The Benchmark Company Downgraded China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) to Hold. A report published by Needham on July 22, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for COE. Needham also rated COE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 10, 2020. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on January 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of China Online Education Group (COE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -89.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of China Online Education Group’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and COE is recording an average volume of 77.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.73%, with a gain of 4.58% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze China Online Education Group Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in COE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 290,500.

During the first quarter, Envestnet Asset Management, Inc. added a 5,101 position in COE. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 3973.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.48%, now holding 57053.0 shares worth $84438.0. At the end of the first quarter, Rolnik Capital Owners SGIIC SAU decreased its COE holdings by -0.82% and now holds 41348.0 COE shares valued at $61195.0 with the lessened 340.0 shares during the period. COE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.80% at present.