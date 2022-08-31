As of Tuesday, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock closed at $0.57, down from $0.61 the previous day. While Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has underperformed by -6.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHIP fell by -55.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.59 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.60% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) recommending Outperform. A report published by Maxim Group on October 07, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SHIP. Noble Capital Markets also Upgraded SHIP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 31, 2021. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SHIP, as published in its report on May 22, 2019. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Investors in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SHIP is recording 3.13M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.61%, with a loss of -11.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.63, showing growth from the present price of $0.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Shares?

The Marine Shipping market is dominated by Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) based in the Greece. When comparing Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 195.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHIP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHIP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in SHIP has decreased by -53.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,325,366 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.94 million, following the sale of -1,501,909 additional shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in SHIP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -92,233 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 569,162.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC added a 440,879 position in SHIP. Virtu Financial BD LLC purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 376.46%, now holding 0.21 million shares worth $0.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SHIP holdings by -0.44% and now holds 0.17 million SHIP shares valued at $0.12 million with the lessened 756.0 shares during the period. SHIP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.40% at present.