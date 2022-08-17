In Tuesday’s session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) marked $49.31 per share, down from $51.20 in the previous session. While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has underperformed by -3.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RARE fell by -43.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.38 to $45.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.17% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) to In-line. A report published by Credit Suisse on March 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for RARE. JP Morgan also Upgraded RARE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $132 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 11, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $106. UBS initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for RARE, as published in its report on August 19, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RARE has an average volume of 686.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.63%, with a loss of -4.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $111.65, showing growth from the present price of $49.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RARE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RARE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RARE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RARE has increased by 2.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,039,776 shares of the stock, with a value of $321.8 million, following the purchase of 164,453 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RARE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -52.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -6,208,788 additional shares for a total stake of worth $302.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,675,998.

During the first quarter, Federated Global Investment Manag added a 219 position in RARE. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.13%, now holding 3.37 million shares worth $179.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its RARE holdings by -37.71% and now holds 3.35 million RARE shares valued at $178.22 million with the lessened -2.02 million shares during the period.