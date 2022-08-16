Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) closed Monday at $1.77 per share, up from $1.47 a day earlier. While Westwater Resources Inc. has overperformed by 20.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WWR fell by -55.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.21 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.94% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Westwater Resources Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WWR is recording an average volume of 521.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.84%, with a gain of 23.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Westwater Resources Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WWR has increased by 127.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,044,794 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.52 million, following the purchase of 1,146,635 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in WWR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 116,082 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 682,382.

During the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP added a 378,290 position in WWR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.96%, now holding 0.54 million shares worth $0.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its WWR holdings by 2.07% and now holds 0.48 million WWR shares valued at $0.59 million with the added 9717.0 shares during the period. WWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.30% at present.