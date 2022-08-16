As of Monday, Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock closed at $3.32, up from $3.05 the previous day. While Affimed N.V. has overperformed by 8.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFMD fell by -45.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.35 to $2.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.84% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for AFMD. Truist also rated AFMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 21, 2021. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $12. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AFMD, as published in its report on March 31, 2021. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Affimed N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AFMD is recording 1.05M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.52%, with a gain of 1.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.59, showing growth from the present price of $3.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affimed N.V. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Point72 Asset Management LP’s position in AFMD has decreased by -21.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,362,451 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.5 million, following the sale of -2,492,700 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,722,106 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,722,106.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,139,690 position in AFMD. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.06%, now holding 6.14 million shares worth $17.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baker Bros. Advisors LP increased its AFMD holdings by 94.23% and now holds 5.15 million AFMD shares valued at $14.58 million with the added 2.5 million shares during the period. AFMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.