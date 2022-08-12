BHP Group Limited (BHP)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -1.37% from the previous close with its current price standing at $54.59. Its current price is -23.15% under its 52-week high of $71.04 and 17.99% more than its 52-week low of $46.27. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.03% below the high and +15.59% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BHP’s SMA-200 is $62.75.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 2.15 right now. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 8.73. BHP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.76, resulting in an 10.81 price to cash per share for the period.

How does BHP Group Limited (BHP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 8 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.50 in simple terms.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in BHP Group Limited (BHP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 697 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.13% of its stock and 4.13% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC holding total of 16.9 million shares that make 0.67% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.31 billion.

The securities firm Harding Loevner LLC holds 15.5 million shares of BHP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.61%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.2 billion.

An overview of BHP Group Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests BHP Group Limited (BHP) traded 2,587,121 shares per day, with a moving average of $53.18 and price change of +5.46. With the moving average of $56.03 and a price change of -16.87, about 3,174,737 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BHP’s 100-day average volume is 3,482,022 shares, alongside a moving average of $63.47 and a price change of -16.91.