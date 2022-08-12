TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) marked $47.47 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $47.05. While TreeHouse Foods Inc. has overperformed by 0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THS rose by 21.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.50 to $29.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.59% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2022, Truist Upgraded TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) to Buy. A report published by Truist on February 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for THS. Credit Suisse also Downgraded THS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 12, 2021. Stifel February 11, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for THS, as published in its report on February 11, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from January 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $46 for THS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 426.19K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for THS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a gain of 9.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.43, showing decline from the present price of $47.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TreeHouse Foods Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in THS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in THS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in THS has decreased by -0.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,195,371 shares of the stock, with a value of $342.73 million, following the sale of -42,564 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in THS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,276,528 additional shares for a total stake of worth $275.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,591,162.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -10,933 position in THS. JANA Partners LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 5.13 million shares worth $214.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its THS holdings by 47.71% and now holds 2.63 million THS shares valued at $109.91 million with the added 0.85 million shares during the period.