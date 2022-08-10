A share of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) closed at $2.03 per share on Tuesday, down from $2.07 day before. While ADMA Biologics Inc. has underperformed by -1.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADMA rose by 30.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.38 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.19% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) to Strong Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ADMA. Jefferies also rated ADMA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 04, 2019. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on April 15, 2019, but set its price target from $10 to $13. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ADMA, as published in its report on February 07, 2019. Maxim Group’s report from December 11, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $8 for ADMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 81.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADMA is registering an average volume of 2.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a loss of -2.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.62, showing growth from the present price of $2.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADMA Biologics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s position in ADMA has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,933,387 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.63 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 10,893,237 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,893,237.

During the first quarter, Boothbay Fund Management LLC added a 2,124,399 position in ADMA. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.64%, now holding 8.06 million shares worth $15.97 million. ADMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.10% at present.