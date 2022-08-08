Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 5.08% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.65. Its current price is -94.21% under its 52-week high of $11.25 and 62.97% more than its 52-week low of $0.40. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.91% below the high and +54.67% above the low.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 0.99 right now. BRDS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.45, resulting in an 5.15 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS): Earnings History

If we examine Bird Global Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, slashing the consensus of -$0.12. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.16, resulting in a 133.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.12. That was a difference of $0.16 and a surprise of 133.30%.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bird Global Inc. (BRDS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.99% of shares. A total of 97 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 53.96% of its stock and 60.62% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 33.65 million shares that make 13.78% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 22.72 million.

The securities firm Craft Ventures GP I, LLC holds 26.95 million shares of BRDS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 11.03%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 18.19 million.

An overview of Bird Global Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) traded 1,295,729 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5263 and price change of +0.21. With the moving average of $0.5547 and a price change of -0.15, about 2,828,198 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BRDS’s 100-day average volume is 2,437,668 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1981 and a price change of -2.83.