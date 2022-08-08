Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)’s stock is trading at $0.39 at the moment marking a rise of 1.20% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -96.02% less than their 52-week high of $9.70, and 3.04% over their 52-week low of $0.38. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -34.37% below the high and +3.25% above the low.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 2.99 at the moment. IMPP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.29, resulting in an 0.93 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.54% of shares. A total of 29 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.63% of its stock and 1.64% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P. holding total of 0.44 million shares that make 0.31% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.17 million.

The securities firm Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 0.38 million shares of IMPP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.27%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.15 million.

An overview of Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) traded 18,520,045 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4108 and price change of -0.02. With the moving average of $0.4875 and a price change of +0.00, about 47,675,816 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, IMPP’s 100-day average volume is 40,135,254 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8192 and a price change of -2.34.