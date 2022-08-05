Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) closed Thursday at $25.70 per share, down from $27.28 a day earlier. While Western Midstream Partners LP has underperformed by -5.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WES rose by 34.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.50 to $18.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.30% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) recommending Peer Perform. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded WES shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 20, 2021. BofA Securities July 20, 2021d the rating to Buy on July 20, 2021, and set its price target from $22 to $25. Morgan Stanley May 26, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for WES, as published in its report on May 26, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from March 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for WES shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

The current dividend for WES investors is set at $2.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Western Midstream Partners LP’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WES is recording an average volume of 1.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a loss of -6.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.82, showing growth from the present price of $25.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Western Midstream Partners LP Shares?

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Midstream market. When comparing Western Midstream Partners LP shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 70.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC’s position in WES has decreased by -17.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,217,668 shares of the stock, with a value of $394.25 million, following the sale of -3,336,553 additional shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in WES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.39%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,679,793 additional shares for a total stake of worth $370.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,242,462.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. subtracted a -237,210 position in WES. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis sold an additional -0.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.04%, now holding 9.52 million shares worth $231.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its WES holdings by -2.00% and now holds 9.17 million WES shares valued at $222.97 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. WES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.00% at present.