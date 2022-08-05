The share price of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) rose to $9.89 per share on Thursday from $9.53. While Sibanye Stillwater Limited has overperformed by 3.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBSW fell by -43.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.64 to $8.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.89% in the last 200 days.

On June 01, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) to Sector Perform. A report published by Goldman on May 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SBSW. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on October 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SBSW, as published in its report on November 11, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from September 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14.75 for SBSW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SBSW’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.30 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 48.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SBSW is recording an average volume of 3.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.42%, with a gain of 1.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.94, showing growth from the present price of $9.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sibanye Stillwater Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Gold sector, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is based in the South Africa. When comparing Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -58.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBSW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBSW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Condire Management LP’s position in SBSW has increased by 13.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,485,875 shares of the stock, with a value of $54.69 million, following the purchase of 642,362 additional shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in SBSW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 50.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,366,987 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,094,025.

During the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. subtracted a -181,922 position in SBSW. Sprott Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.70%, now holding 3.36 million shares worth $33.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SBSW holdings by 19.32% and now holds 3.17 million SBSW shares valued at $31.58 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period. SBSW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.00% at present.