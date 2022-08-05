Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) closed Thursday at $34.50 per share, up from $34.16 a day earlier. While Terex Corporation has overperformed by 1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEX fell by -29.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.82 to $26.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.77% in the last 200 days.

On May 13, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TEX. Wells Fargo also rated TEX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 11, 2022. Deutsche Bank July 09, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TEX, as published in its report on July 09, 2021. UBS’s report from April 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $60 for TEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Vertical Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

The current dividend for TEX investors is set at $0.52 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Terex Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TEX is recording an average volume of 780.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.80%, with a gain of 5.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.64, showing growth from the present price of $34.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Terex Corporation Shares?

Terex Corporation (TEX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market. When comparing Terex Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 31.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TEX has increased by 1.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,578,802 shares of the stock, with a value of $207.43 million, following the purchase of 75,576 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TEX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 201,220 additional shares for a total stake of worth $200.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,308,251.

During the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC added a 155,667 position in TEX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.73%, now holding 3.18 million shares worth $87.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its TEX holdings by 0.87% and now holds 2.77 million TEX shares valued at $75.72 million with the added 23768.0 shares during the period. TEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.90% at present.