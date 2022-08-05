A share of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) closed at $501.70 per share on Thursday, down from $529.07 day before. While Palo Alto Networks Inc. has underperformed by -5.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PANW rose by 24.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $640.90 to $358.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PANW. RBC Capital Mkts also reiterated PANW shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $670 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. Raymond James Reiterated the rating as Outperform on February 23, 2022, but set its price target from $600 to $610. Northland Capital resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for PANW, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from February 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $510 for PANW shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -96.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PANW is registering an average volume of 1.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a gain of 1.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $630.54, showing growth from the present price of $501.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PANW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Palo Alto Networks Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PANW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PANW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PANW has decreased by -12.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,348,530 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.63 billion, following the sale of -1,006,042 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PANW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.90%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 118,529 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.08 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,212,189.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC subtracted a -74,025 position in PANW. ClearBridge Investments LLC sold an additional 71713.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.78%, now holding 2.51 million shares worth $1.24 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its PANW holdings by 16.22% and now holds 2.43 million PANW shares valued at $1.2 billion with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. PANW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.