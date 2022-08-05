Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) marked $0.39 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $0.34. While Bit Origin Limited has overperformed by 16.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTOG fell by -67.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.12 to $0.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.86% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Bit Origin Limited (BTOG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -70.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bit Origin Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 650.88K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BTOG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.77%, with a gain of 3.33% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Bit Origin Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTOG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTOG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in BTOG has increased by 186.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 83,500 shares of the stock, with a value of $36323.0, following the purchase of 54,340 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in BTOG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 308.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 22,789 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13128.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 30,179.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a 0 position in BTOG. HCP Asset Management SA purchased an additional 22789.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 308.38%, now holding 30179.0 shares worth $13128.0. BTOG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.20% at present.