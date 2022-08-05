Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) closed Thursday at $21.56 per share, down from $22.18 a day earlier. While Neogen Corporation has underperformed by -2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEOG fell by -50.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.80 to $21.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.57% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) recommending Neutral. A report published by Guggenheim on May 23, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for NEOG. ROTH Capital also rated NEOG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2017. William Blair initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for NEOG, as published in its report on June 05, 2014. Roth Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Neogen Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NEOG is recording an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.88%, with a loss of -5.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEOG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neogen Corporation Shares?

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Diagnostics & Research market. When comparing Neogen Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEOG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEOG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NEOG has increased by 0.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,665,702 shares of the stock, with a value of $256.94 million, following the purchase of 44,737 additional shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in NEOG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,465,039 additional shares for a total stake of worth $251.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,434,200.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -104,399 position in NEOG. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.88%, now holding 6.78 million shares worth $163.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its NEOG holdings by 14.97% and now holds 4.46 million NEOG shares valued at $107.34 million with the added 0.58 million shares during the period. NEOG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.70% at present.