As of Thursday, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (NYSE:PK) stock closed at $15.05, down from $15.54 the previous day. While Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has underperformed by -3.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PK fell by -13.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.62 to $12.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.03% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) recommending In-line. A report published by Truist on June 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PK. Jefferies also Downgraded PK shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 30, 2022. BofA Securities January 10, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 10, 2022, and set its price target from $24 to $23. Goldman December 15, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for PK, as published in its report on December 15, 2021. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Investors in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 190.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PK is recording 4.03M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a loss of -2.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.32, showing growth from the present price of $15.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PK has increased by 1.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 33,172,096 shares of the stock, with a value of $450.15 million, following the purchase of 597,265 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.21%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 459,405 additional shares for a total stake of worth $288.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,232,668.

During the first quarter, PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV subtracted a 0 position in PK. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.64 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.46%, now holding 12.37 million shares worth $167.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its PK holdings by 13.10% and now holds 8.69 million PK shares valued at $117.87 million with the added 1.01 million shares during the period. PK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.70% at present.