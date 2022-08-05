Currently, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) stock is trading at $2.22, marking a gain of 42.30% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -76.63% below its 52-week high of $9.50 and 252.37% above its 52-week low of $0.63. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.48% below the high and +140.00% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MOBQ’s SMA-200 is $2.6797.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 3.32.

How does Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 37.68% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.78% of its stock and 1.26% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holding total of 4159.0 shares that make 0.11% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 9031.0.

The securities firm PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds 50.0 shares of MOBQ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 108.0.

An overview of Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) traded 476,262 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3861 and price change of +0.73. With the moving average of $1.2827 and a price change of +1.21, about 307,491 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MOBQ’s 100-day average volume is 1,049,962 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3063 and a price change of +0.78.