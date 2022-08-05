A share of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) closed at $1.77 per share on Thursday, up from $1.63 day before. While Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 8.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LCTX fell by -30.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.80 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.63% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on August 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for LCTX. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated LCTX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2021.

Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 229.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LCTX is registering an average volume of 906.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a gain of 9.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LCTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LCTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LCTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Broadwood Capital, Inc.’s position in LCTX has increased by 2.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,935,485 shares of the stock, with a value of $55.2 million, following the purchase of 930,106 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LCTX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -160,912 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,146,940.

During the first quarter, Greenway Partners LP subtracted a -14,700 position in LCTX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 13992.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.24%, now holding 5.85 million shares worth $9.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Defender Capital LLC increased its LCTX holdings by 2.51% and now holds 5.13 million LCTX shares valued at $8.11 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. LCTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.10% at present.