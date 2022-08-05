The share price of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) fell to $5.45 per share on Thursday from $5.48. While DigitalBridge Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBRG fell by -20.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.55 to $4.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.49% in the last 200 days.

On March 18, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on February 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for DBRG. RBC Capital Mkts also rated DBRG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2021. Raymond James October 07, 2021d the rating to Strong Buy on October 07, 2021, and set its price target from $8.50 to $9. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DBRG, as published in its report on August 10, 2021.

Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DBRG is recording an average volume of 7.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a loss of -1.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.29, showing growth from the present price of $5.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalBridge Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DBRG has increased by 2.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 73,725,330 shares of the stock, with a value of $359.78 million, following the purchase of 1,728,886 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DBRG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -633,035 additional shares for a total stake of worth $170.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 35,017,307.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a 0 position in DBRG. The Baupost Group LLC purchased an additional 7.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.61%, now holding 25.82 million shares worth $126.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DBRG holdings by 18.57% and now holds 20.34 million DBRG shares valued at $99.25 million with the added 3.18 million shares during the period. DBRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.