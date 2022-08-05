In Thursday’s session, Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) marked $72.27 per share, up from $69.40 in the previous session. While Axonics Inc. has overperformed by 4.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXNX rose by 9.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.81 to $38.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.76% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) recommending Outperform. Barclays also rated AXNX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 12, 2021. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on June 28, 2021, but set its price target from $72 to $78. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AXNX, as published in its report on November 05, 2020. Guggenheim’s report from October 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $77 for AXNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Axonics Inc. (AXNX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Axonics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AXNX has an average volume of 629.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a gain of 10.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.62, showing decline from the present price of $72.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axonics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXNX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXNX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AXNX has decreased by -1.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,913,351 shares of the stock, with a value of $165.1 million, following the sale of -30,832 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AXNX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -84,705 additional shares for a total stake of worth $152.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,698,798.

During the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG added a 177,191 position in AXNX. Credit Suisse Asset Management sold an additional -0.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.39%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $106.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIAM LLC increased its AXNX holdings by 11.60% and now holds 1.86 million AXNX shares valued at $105.26 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period.