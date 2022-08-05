Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) closed Thursday at $28.61 per share, up from $24.95 a day earlier. While Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 14.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGIO fell by -38.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.98 to $16.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.96% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on December 03, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGIO. Goldman also Downgraded AGIO shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 30, 2021. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AGIO, as published in its report on June 10, 2021. SVB Leerink’s report from March 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for AGIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AGIO is recording an average volume of 716.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.34%, with a gain of 32.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.00, showing growth from the present price of $28.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in AGIO has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,148,566 shares of the stock, with a value of $114.14 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AGIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 23,136 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,998,428.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -484,933 position in AGIO. Bellevue Asset Management AG sold an additional -0.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.06%, now holding 4.13 million shares worth $91.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AGIO holdings by -0.39% and now holds 3.71 million AGIO shares valued at $82.15 million with the lessened 14422.0 shares during the period.