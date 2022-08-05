As of Thursday, Quhuo Limited’s (NASDAQ:QH) stock closed at $0.45, up from $0.33 the previous day. While Quhuo Limited has overperformed by 37.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QH fell by -84.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.18 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.70% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Quhuo Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QH is recording 44.66K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 35.18%, with a gain of 36.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quhuo Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in QH has decreased by -49.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,301 shares of the stock, with a value of $7284.0, following the sale of -18,100 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in QH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -65.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -26,927 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5583.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,027.

During the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC subtracted a -18,769 position in QH. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 12533.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -97.72%, now holding 292.0 shares worth $116.0. At the end of the first quarter, IBI Mutual Funds Management decreased its QH holdings by -1.10% and now holds 539.0 QH shares valued at $215.0 with the lessened 6.0 shares during the period. QH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.