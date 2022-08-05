A share of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) closed at $53.50 per share on Thursday, up from $53.35 day before. While Glaukos Corporation has overperformed by 0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GKOS rose by 8.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.49 to $33.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.95% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Stifel Upgraded Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) to Buy. A report published by William Blair on February 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GKOS. Wells Fargo also Upgraded GKOS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 19, 2022. Stephens November 03, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for GKOS, as published in its report on November 03, 2021. Stephens’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $70 for GKOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Glaukos Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GKOS is registering an average volume of 467.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.16%, with a loss of -0.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.00, showing growth from the present price of $53.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GKOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Glaukos Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GKOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GKOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GKOS has increased by 0.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,979,972 shares of the stock, with a value of $317.03 million, following the purchase of 48,419 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GKOS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 103,278 additional shares for a total stake of worth $231.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,092,422.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -223,262 position in GKOS. Brown Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.04%, now holding 2.87 million shares worth $130.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP decreased its GKOS holdings by -0.66% and now holds 1.97 million GKOS shares valued at $89.49 million with the lessened 13170.0 shares during the period. GKOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.10% at present.