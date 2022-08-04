In the current trading session, Marpai Inc.’s (MRAI) stock is trading at the price of $0.97, a gain of 5.32% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -84.65% less than its 52-week high of $6.31 and 30.93% better than its 52-week low of $0.74. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.30% below the high and +35.30% above the low.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 1.26. MRAI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.74, resulting in an 1.27 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Marpai Inc. (MRAI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI): Earnings History

If we examine Marpai Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.34, beating the consensus of -$0.3. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.04, resulting in a -13.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.34 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.3. That was a difference of -$0.04 and a surprise of -13.30%.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Marpai Inc. (MRAI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 50.01% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.81% of its stock and 5.62% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 0.36 million shares that make 1.79% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.34 million.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 60182.0 shares of MRAI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.30%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 56625.0.

An overview of Marpai Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Marpai Inc. (MRAI) traded 130,167 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8776 and price change of -0.04. With the moving average of $1.0508 and a price change of -0.56, about 87,691 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MRAI’s 100-day average volume is 80,922 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3174 and a price change of -0.79.