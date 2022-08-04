Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) marked $248.99 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $266.65. While Generac Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNRC fell by -38.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $524.31 to $197.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.94% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) recommending Overweight. A report published by Northland Capital on May 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GNRC. Truist also rated GNRC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $425 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 02, 2022. Stifel resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for GNRC, as published in its report on February 22, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from February 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $450 for GNRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Generac Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.07M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GNRC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.53%, with a gain of 1.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $374.84, showing growth from the present price of $248.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Generac Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Industrial Machinery. When comparing Generac Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GNRC has increased by 2.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,517,941 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.37 billion, following the purchase of 137,839 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GNRC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 41,155 additional shares for a total stake of worth $715.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,399,877.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 624,469 position in GNRC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 96703.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.73%, now holding 2.49 million shares worth $525.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its GNRC holdings by -27.22% and now holds 1.86 million GNRC shares valued at $392.73 million with the lessened -0.7 million shares during the period. GNRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.80% at present.