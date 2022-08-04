A share of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) closed at $0.29 per share on Wednesday, up from $0.26 day before. While Secoo Holding Limited has overperformed by 11.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SECO fell by -83.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.99 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.85% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2019, Jefferies started tracking Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Secoo Holding Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SECO is registering an average volume of 280.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.61%, with a gain of 8.96% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Secoo Holding Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SECO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SECO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIL Investment Advisors’s position in SECO has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,266,417 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.51 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. FIL Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in SECO during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,757,211.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -262,700 position in SECO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 0.16 million shares worth $36254.0. At the end of the first quarter, GLG Partners LP decreased its SECO holdings by -89.56% and now holds 0.14 million SECO shares valued at $31360.0 with the lessened -1.2 million shares during the period. SECO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.90% at present.