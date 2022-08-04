Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) marked $42.17 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $39.85. While Dutch Bros Inc. has overperformed by 5.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On July 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on June 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BROS. Stifel also Downgraded BROS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 12, 2022. Gordon Haskett Initiated an Buy rating on April 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $64. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for BROS, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Dutch Bros Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.76M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BROS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.06%, with a gain of 22.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.75, showing decline from the present price of $42.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BROS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dutch Bros Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BROS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BROS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BROS has increased by 9.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,803,981 shares of the stock, with a value of $152.05 million, following the purchase of 414,743 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BROS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -21,206 additional shares for a total stake of worth $56.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,769,845.

During the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. added a 144,606 position in BROS. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 68.38%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $44.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its BROS holdings by -10.28% and now holds 0.98 million BROS shares valued at $30.86 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. BROS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.80% at present.