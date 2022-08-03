The share price of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) fell to $0.26 per share on Tuesday from $0.26. While Quotient Limited has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QTNT fell by -92.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.81 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.07% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) recommending Neutral. UBS also reiterated QTNT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2015. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on August 11, 2015, and assigned a price target of $30. UBS resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for QTNT, as published in its report on February 04, 2015.

Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Quotient Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 120.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QTNT is recording an average volume of 2.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.12%, with a loss of -2.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QTNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quotient Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QTNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QTNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s position in QTNT has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,200,818 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.89 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in QTNT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.42%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,506,991 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,157,408.

During the first quarter, Polar Capital LLP subtracted a 0 position in QTNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 24.19%, now holding 9.12 million shares worth $2.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Maven Investment Partners US Ltd. decreased its QTNT holdings by -42.06% and now holds 6.16 million QTNT shares valued at $1.48 million with the lessened -4.47 million shares during the period. QTNT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.