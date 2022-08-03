The share price of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) rose to $2.60 per share on Tuesday from $2.40. While BlackSky Technology Inc. has overperformed by 8.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKSY fell by -73.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.20 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.01% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2022, Lake Street started tracking BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) recommending Buy.

Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 79.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of BlackSky Technology Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BKSY is recording an average volume of 7.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.85%, with a gain of 19.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackSky Technology Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BKSY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BKSY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JANA Partners LLC’s position in BKSY has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,843,500 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.57 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon Corp made another increased to its shares in BKSY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 102.83%.

At the end of the first quarter, Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its BKSY holdings by -2.52% and now holds 1.18 million BKSY shares valued at $2.73 million with the lessened 30546.0 shares during the period. BKSY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.70% at present.