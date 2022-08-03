The share price of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) rose to $6.79 per share on Tuesday from $6.56. While Chindata Group Holdings Limited has overperformed by 3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CD fell by -45.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.37 to $3.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.23% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) to Outperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on December 13, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CD. JP Morgan also rated CD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2021. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CD, as published in its report on December 17, 2020. Citigroup’s report from November 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CD is recording an average volume of 2.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.36%, with a loss of -2.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.84, showing growth from the present price of $6.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chindata Group Holdings Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Information Technology Services sector, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is based in the China. When comparing Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 47.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 62.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in CD has increased by 27.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,058,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $85.82 million, following the purchase of 2,375,484 additional shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in CD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -666,534 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,111,992.

During the first quarter, Carmignac Gestion SA subtracted a -767,962 position in CD. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.53%, now holding 5.31 million shares worth $41.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its CD holdings by 21.67% and now holds 5.08 million CD shares valued at $39.43 million with the added 0.9 million shares during the period. CD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.50% at present.