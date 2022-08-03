As of Tuesday, Boqii Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BQ) stock closed at $2.69, up from $1.70 the previous day. While Boqii Holding Limited has overperformed by 58.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BQ fell by -85.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.78 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.22% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) recommending Perform. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 27, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BQ.

Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Boqii Holding Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BQ is recording 79.07K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.90%, with a gain of 35.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Boqii Holding Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 551,705 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.06 million, following the purchase of 551,705 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in BQ during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research decreased its BQ holdings by 0.00% and now holds 39804.0 BQ shares valued at $76822.0 with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. BQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.60% at present.