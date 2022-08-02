Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) closed Monday at $8.49 per share, up from $4.47 a day earlier. While Revlon Inc. has overperformed by 89.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REV fell by -22.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.65 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.30% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2017, Jefferies started tracking Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) recommending Hold. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on November 09, 2009, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for REV.

Analysis of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Revlon Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and REV is recording an average volume of 17.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 31.75%, with a gain of 71.86% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Revlon Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Mittleman Investment Management L’s position in REV has increased by 1.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,368,181 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.42 million, following the purchase of 18,485 additional shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Cor made another decreased to its shares in REV during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,007,869.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -74,989 position in REV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1599.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.35%, now holding 0.46 million shares worth $2.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its REV holdings by -0.73% and now holds 0.14 million REV shares valued at $0.75 million with the lessened 1019.0 shares during the period. REV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.10% at present.