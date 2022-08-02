Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) marked $1.15 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $1.20. While Borqs Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -4.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRQS fell by -90.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.40 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -77.25% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -76.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 191.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.77M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BRQS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.39%, with a loss of -17.27% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Borqs Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRQS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRQS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s position in BRQS has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 62,462 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.1 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial BD LLC made another increased to its shares in BRQS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 170.31%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its BRQS holdings by 0.00% and now holds 7859.0 BRQS shares valued at $13125.0 with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. BRQS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.80% at present.