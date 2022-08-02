In Monday’s session, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) marked $2.08 per share, up from $1.84 in the previous session. While Volta Inc. has overperformed by 13.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VLTA fell by -79.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.34 to $1.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.00% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on April 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for VLTA. DA Davidson also Downgraded VLTA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2022. Canaccord Genuity March 28, 2022d the rating to Hold on March 28, 2022, and set its price target from $10 to $3. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VLTA, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. Goldman’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for VLTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Volta Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VLTA has an average volume of 3.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.06%, with a gain of 23.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VLTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Volta Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VLTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VLTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VLTA has increased by 74.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,788,989 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.23 million, following the purchase of 2,037,262 additional shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB made another decreased to its shares in VLTA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -128,170 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,601,303.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VLTA holdings by -0.06% and now holds 1.84 million VLTA shares valued at $2.39 million with the lessened 1093.0 shares during the period. VLTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.70% at present.