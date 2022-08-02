Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)’s stock is trading at $2.55 at the moment marking a fall of -10.81% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -69.85% less than their 52-week high of $8.46, and -7.58% over their 52-week low of $2.76.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CRGE’s SMA-200 is $4.12.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 1.05 at the moment. CRGE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 13.00, resulting in an 11.07 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 62.80% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 7.50% of its stock and 20.16% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Creative Planning holding total of 62680.0 shares that make 0.03% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.16 million.

The securities firm FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds 40000.0 shares of CRGE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.1 million.

An overview of Charge Enterprises Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) traded 698,507 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.56 and price change of -1.96. With the moving average of $4.25 and a price change of -1.46, about 1,548,753 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CRGE’s 100-day average volume is 1,093,156 shares, alongside a moving average of $4.86 and a price change of -3.79.