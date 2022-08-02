bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) marked $3.75 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $4.05. While bluebird bio Inc. has underperformed by -7.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLUE fell by -77.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.85 to $2.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.15% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2022, Cowen Downgraded bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) to Market Perform. A report published by Barclays on March 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BLUE. Wells Fargo also reiterated BLUE shares as ‘Equal Weight’, quoting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2021. Wedbush Reiterated the rating as Neutral on November 08, 2021, but set its price target from $22 to $11. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for BLUE, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Canaccord Genuity’s report from November 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for BLUE shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 111.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 7.25M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BLUE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.74%, with a loss of -18.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLUE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze bluebird bio Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLUE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLUE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in BLUE has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,140,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.42 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BLUE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -28,390 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,866,002.

During the first quarter, Tang Capital Management LLC added a 2,171,056 position in BLUE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -2.33 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -39.88%, now holding 3.51 million shares worth $14.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baker Bros. Advisors LP decreased its BLUE holdings by 0.00% and now holds 2.5 million BLUE shares valued at $10.35 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. BLUE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.90% at present.