Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) marked $116.85 per share versus a previous $113.74 closing price. With having a 2.73% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Valmont Industries, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. VMI showed a fall of -21.99% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $82.60 – $154.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -8.43% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on July 7th, 2020. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on VMI shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VMI under “Hold” rating, in the report published on February 24th, 2020. Additionally, VMI shares got another “Neutral” rating from DA Davidson, setting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 21st, 2020. On April 25th, 2019, Stifel Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $135 to $153. On the other hand, Stifel Reiterated the “Hold” rating for VMI shares, as published in the report on July 25th, 2018. Boenning & Scattergood seems to be going bullish on the price of VMI shares, based on the price prediction for VMI. Another “Hold” rating came from Stifel, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in April 16th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for VMI owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Valmont Industries, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 10.67. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -2.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VMI is currently recording an average of 169.45K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.44%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.09%with 5.18% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $133.25, indicating growth from the present price of $116.85, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in VMI or pass.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare VMI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 15.80 for Valmont Industries, Inc., while the value 16.95 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 7.40 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 66.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VMI in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in VMI by 3.26% in the first quarter, owning 2.02 million shares of VMI stocks, with the value of $230 million after the purchase of an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Impax Asset Management Ltd. also increased their stake in VMI shares changed 18.28% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.01 million shares of company, all valued at $115.35 million after the acquisition of additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $60.31 million, and Wellington Management Co. LLP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.20% in the first quarter, now owning 15,781 shares valued at $57.94 million after the acquisition of the additional 508280 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 89.80% of VMI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.